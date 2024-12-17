New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The BJP is inquiring into the absence of its nearly 20 MPs from the Lok Sabha during the voting on Tuesday on the introduction of the bill for simultaneous elections.

As the party had issued a whip asking all its members to be present in the House, the absence of so many MPs has irked its leadership, sources said. However, they added that a number of MPs had informed in advance about their absence due to various personal and work-related reasons.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray Meets Devendra Fadnavis: In Rare Bonhomie, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Calls on Maharashtra CM in Nagpur for First Time After Poll Debacle (Watch Video).

"We are definitely looking into the reasons behind their absence. Quite a few had genuine reasons," a senior leader said.

Some MPs, including Union minister C R Patil, were engaged with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public event in Rajasthan, the sources said.

Also Read | RPF SI Answer Key 2024: RRB Releases Provisional Answer Keys for Sub Inspector Posts at rrb.digialm.com, Know How To Check.

Four to five MPs from BJP allies were also not present during the voting, they said, adding that this is also being looked into.

Two bills that lay down the mechanism to hold simultaneous elections were introduced in the Lok Sabha after a fiery 90-minute debate on Tuesday.

The opposition alleged that the move was "dictatorial" and impinged on states' powers even as Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal refuted such concerns.

The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Meghwal after a division of votes. As many as 269 members voted in favour of the Bill and 198 against it.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)