New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): A group of Members of Parliament (MPs) came together at an event organized by the Brave Souls Foundation at the Constitution Club of India, where they pledged their support for acid attack survivors and committed to pushing for stronger legal and financial protections, a press release stated.

The MPs in attendance included Pramod Tiwari, Rajiv Shukla, Jaya Bachchan, Tiruchi Siva, Abdul Wahab, Imran Pratapgarhi, Anil Yadav Mandadi, Ashok Mittal, John Brittas, and Ayodhya Rami Reddy. Survivors shared their struggles and demanded immediate action on key issues such as justice, timely compensation, employment, and rehabilitation.

The survivors emphasized that despite Supreme Court directives, acid remains easily available in the market, attacks continue unabated, and government compensation is often delayed or insufficient. Many survivors are unable to secure employment, and legal loopholes allow perpetrators to escape severe punishment.

The MPs assured the survivors that their concerns would be raised in Parliament and committed to taking up the matter with the Home Minister and Law Minister in the upcoming monsoon session. They also supported the demand for the immediate enactment of the Prevention of Acid Attacks and Justice for Victims and Survivors Bill, 2024, which includes provisions for regulating acid sales, ensuring free medical treatment, and setting up fast-track courts for acid attack cases.

Several MPs also made personal contributions to support the cause. Jaya Bachchan announced a donation of Rs 50 lakh to the Brave Souls Foundation, while AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal pledged free education for survivors at his institution along with Rs 5 lakh in financial aid. Other MPs pledged portions of their salaries or contributions ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. Additionally, NGOs present at the event assured continued support for survivors through legal aid and medical assistance.

The MPs requested the Brave Souls Foundation to submit a formal document outlining these demands, which they promised to present to the government for immediate action. The event marked a significant step in the fight for justice, with parliamentarians, activists, and civil society uniting to demand long-overdue reforms.

The MPs and activists collectively put forward the several demands to the government.

Immediate Enactment of the Prevention of Acid Attacks and Justice for Victims and Survivors Bill, 2024 - A comprehensive law must be passed to regulate acid sales, strengthen rehabilitation policies, and ensure survivors receive justice.

MPs demanded complete ban on retail acid sales. Acid should be classified as a controlled substance, and a strict licensing system must be implemented, with harsh penalties for illegal sales.

Free and Complete Medical Treatment for Survivors - All public and private hospitals must provide full medical care, including reconstructive surgeries, without any cost to survivors. Strict penalties should be enforced against hospitals that deny treatment.

Appointment of Nodal Officers Dedicated officers should be appointed in every district to ensure compliance with survivor rights and to take immediate action against hospitals that refuse treatment.

Dedicated Burn Rehabilitation Centers Across India - The government must establish specialized centers to provide long-term care for survivors.

Free Lifelong Travel for Medical Treatment - Survivors often require multiple surgeries across different states, and they should be provided free travel for medical care.

Establishment and Expansion of Safe Homes for Survivors - The government must allocate land, buildings, and financial resources to create safe homes that provide long-term rehabilitation.

Setting Up Fast-Track Courts - Special courts should be established to ensure that acid attack cases are resolved swiftly, preventing perpetrators from evading justice.

Increased Compensation for Survivors - The current compensation of Rs 3-7 lakh is inadequate. It should be increased to at least Rs 50 lakh, with higher amounts for survivors who can prove additional financial loss.

National Pension Scheme for Survivors - A lifelong pension scheme, similar to those in Punjab and Haryana, should be implemented to provide financial security to survivors. Additional allowances should be given to cover lifelong medical and psychological needs.

Recognition of Acid Attack Survivors as Persons with Disabilities - Survivors suffer severe physical and psychological damage and should be legally recognized as persons with disabilities.

Recognition of Facial Scarring as a Disability - Those with facial disfigurement should receive full affirmative action benefits under the disability framework.

Reservation in Education and Employment - Survivors should be given reservation benefits similar to SC/ST/OBC categories to ensure their inclusion in education and the workforce.

Establishment of Survivor-Managed Cafes, Canteens, and Kiosks - Government land should be allocated to survivors to run food kiosks, cafes, and canteens in public places to ensure their economic independence.

Full Scholarships for Survivors - The government should fund full scholarships for survivors to pursue higher education in India and abroad.

Formation of a Special Parliamentary Committee - A dedicated committee should be set up to review existing policies, recommend legal reforms, and oversee the implementation of measures against acid attacks.

Immediate Release of NCRB Data on Acid Attacks - The National Crime Records Bureau must release updated and accurate data on acid attacks to ensure transparency and informed policymaking.

Notably, AAP Rajya Sabha Sanjay Singh on March 19 raised the issue of acid attack survivors in the Rajya Sabha, demanding the establishment of fast-track courts to ensure timely justice. "These survivors endure unimaginable suffering every day, yet they are forced to wait 20 years or more for justice. The government must set up special fast-track courts to expedite their cases and ensure strict punishment for perpetrators," he said.

Sanjay Singh also stated that the government should provide free medical treatment for survivors and increase compensation to Rs 50 lakh, stating that the current Rs 5 lakh compensation is grossly inadequate.

Highlighting the plight of survivors, Sanjay Singh shared the case of Shaheen Malik, who has been fighting for justice for 16 years despite losing her face and one eye in an acid attack. He also spoke about two young girls from Siwan, who were attacked at the age of 14 but received justice only after 20 years.

"These young girls wake up every morning, look at their faces in the mirror, and are forced to relive their trauma daily. They cannot be made to suffer further by waiting decades for justice. The government must take immediate action," Sanjay Singh said. (ANI)

