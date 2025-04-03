Jamnagar, April 3: In a remarkable act of bravery, Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav saved countless lives during the tragic crash of a Jaguar fighter jet in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Amid a critical technical malfunction, Siddharth displayed extraordinary courage by steering the crashing aircraft away from a densely populated area. In his final moments, he also ejected his fellow pilot, ensuring his safety before tragically losing his own life.

Flight Lieutenant Siddharth Yadav, a resident of Rewari, was killed when his Jaguar fighter jet crashed near Jamnagar, Gujarat on Wednesday night shortly after the jet took off from the Jamnagar Air Force Station. The 28-year-old pilot had recently returned to duty after a brief leave and was involved in a routine sortie when the crash occurred. Jaguar Fighter Jet Crash in Jamnagar: Pilot Dead, Another Injured After IAF Trainer Aircraft Crashes in Gujarat, Video Surfaces.

During the flight, the aircraft encountered a technical malfunction. Despite the pilot’s best efforts to safely land the jet, it became clear that a crash was inevitable.

In his final moments, Siddharth displayed extraordinary bravery. He ejected his fellow pilot from the aircraft to save his life and steered the plane away from a densely populated area, ultimately guiding it into an open field. Siddharth was martyred in the crash, but his actions ensured that no civilian lives were lost. His colleague, Manoj Kumar Singh, was injured and is currently receiving treatment in a hospital. Jamnagar Plane Crash: IAF Orders Court of Inquiry After Jaguar Fighter Jet Crashes in Gujarat.

Siddharth Yadav, the only son of Sushil and Neelam Yadav, had completed his training as a fighter pilot and joined the Indian Air Force after passing the NDA exam in 2016. He was promoted to Flight Lieutenant just two years ago. His family, who hails from Bhalkhi-Majra village in Rewari, was eagerly anticipating his wedding, which was scheduled for November 2. Siddharth had gotten engaged on March 23, just days before returning to his duties.

The news of his martyrdom has sent shockwaves through his family and the entire town of Rewari. Siddharth's father, Sushil Yadav, who is a retired Air Force personnel and currently working with LIC, said that his son’s bravery in the face of danger would always be a source of pride. Siddharth’s body is expected to arrive in Rewari on Friday morning, where it will be taken to his ancestral village for his final rites with full military honours.

Siddharth was part of a family with a long tradition of military service. His great-grandfather served in the Bengal Engineers under the British regime, his grandfather was a member of the Paramilitary Forces, and his father served in the Indian Air Force.

Siddharth's martyrdom has left his family and the community devastated, but his courage and sacrifice will never be forgotten. The crash, which occurred approximately 12 km from Jamnagar city in the Suvarda village, saw the aircraft burst into flames after impact. Local villagers quickly arrived at the scene, providing assistance to the injured pilot and notifying authorities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2025 10:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).