New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Conservation work to restore the Mughal-era Azimganj Serai to its original glory here is underway, with the Delhi government asserting that the monument will emerge as a major tourist spot after completion of the work.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and officials of the Delhi Archaeological Department reviewed the progress of the works being done at the 16th Century monument located in Sunder Nagar, Nizamuddin.

Also Read | Vande Bharat 2: Indian Railways to Introduce Upgraded Avtar of Train 18 on September 30; From Newer Facilities To Technical Changes, Here’s Everything You Need to Know.

"Buildings of historical importance such as Azimganj Serai have remained neglected for a long time, due to which they have suffered a lot. But the Kejriwal government is ensuring that each of them is preserved in their original state with the support of experts and best craftsmanship," Sisodia was quoted as saying in a statement.

He said the government is ensuring that the conservation and beautification work is done with utmost care so that the monument is restored to its original state.

Also Read | Nabanna Rally: Kolkata Witnesses Pitched Battles Between BJP Workers and Police, PCR Van Torched.

Once the work is is completed, "it will not only attract tourists, but will also make them aware of the centuries-old rich history of Delhi," he said.

The project is being executed by the Delhi government's Department of Archaeology, which is responsible for the protection, conservation and maintenance of monuments in the city.

"The conservation project of Azimganj Serai aims to revive its lost cultural significance and architectural integrity. The monument has seen a significant loss of architectural features such as chambers, arches and masonry walls in the last fifty years due to loss of connectivity and no maintenance. Conservation works will use traditional materials and craft techniques to preserve the monument in its original state," a Delhi government statement said.

Azimganj Serai is one of the earliest Mughal-era monuments in Delhi, located within the boundaries of the Delhi Zoo and north of Sunder nursery.

According to the Delhi government, currently, its stands in isolation within dense vegetation and is not easily accessible to visitors. Its ruins, clearly visible from Sunder nursery, depict the original connectivity to the monument -- the old grand trunk road.

Azimganj Serai is just 600 meters away from the boundary walls of Humayun's tomb, a World Heritage Site.

Delhi has a large number of iconic monuments dotting its landscape. While some are located in sprawling gardens, many are languishing in dense neighbourhoods, surrounded by urban agglomerations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)