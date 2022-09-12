Jaipur, Sep 12 (PTI) Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, visited Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara town of Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on Monday evening.

The Ambani family has been a firm believer of Shrinathji.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Woman, Paramour Booked for Killing Brother in Ramgarh.

Ambani reached Dabok airport in Udaipur in a chartered plane. From there, he reached Nathdwara by road.

Radhika Merchant, fiance of his son Anant Ambani, and Manoj Modi, director of the company, were also there with him.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Dismisses PIL Seeking Direction To Identify CBI Officers Accused of Harassing Liquor Vendors.

After offering prayers and staying for some time, they returned to Udaipur and from where they left for Mumbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)