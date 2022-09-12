Ramgarh, Sep 12: A 25-year-old woman and her boyfriend were arrested on Monday for allegedly killing her brother in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said on Monday.

The body of 21-year old Rohit Kumar was recovered from a quarter of Patratu Thermal Power Station where the woman was residing alone, police said.

The mutilated body of Kumar was exhumed by police on Sunday in presence of a magistrate. Birendra Kumar Chaudhary, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Patratu told PTI that Chanchala Kumari and her alleged friend Sonu Ansari have been arrested after the body of her younger brother Rohit Kumar (21) was exhumed from a PTPS quarter where the alleged boyfriend was a frequent visitor. MP Shocker: Retired Army Man Shoots Dead TV Repair Shop Owner in Mhow

The police said Kumar was killed as he protested his sister's relationship with youth of another community. Chanchala Kumari has confessed to her involvement in the crime, police said, adding that an FIR has been been registered with Patratu police station against her on the basis of a written complaint filed by her father Naresh Mahto.

Mahto, a PTPS employee who was later transferred to Ranchi alleged in his complaint that his daughter killed her brother and buried the body as he protested the visit of Sonu Ansari. Police said Mahto in his complaint also mentioned that his daughter on June 30, 2022 called his deceased son who has been living at Chutia in Ranchi to Ramgarh and since then he went missing and accordingly a missing report was filed by the family with Chutia police station in Ranchi.

Chutia police visited Patratu and started investigation taking Chanchala Kumari in custody and during joint investigation she confessed her involvement in the killing and informed the police about the location of the body, police said.

