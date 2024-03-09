New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday applauded the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, under which Rs 1,000 will be provided to every woman above 18 years of age for the financial year 2024-25 and said that this is the biggest women's empowerment program in the world.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government in its Budget announced another populist measure to transfer Rs 1,000 per month to every woman above 18 years of age under the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana for the financial year 2024-25.

While addressing Mahila Samman Samaroh, the AAP convenor said, "In this budget, we have announced a big scheme for the empowerment of women. Till now, fraud has been going on in the name of empowerment. Till now, they used to praise a woman from the party and say that women were being empowered. Now I will put a thousand rupees in every woman's purse every month. An empty purse does not do empowerment."

"This will be the biggest women's empowerment programme in the entire world. Till now, it has not happened anywhere in the world that Rs 1000 has been given to the entire female population. Even if the woman's husband has been paying income tax, the woman will still get a thousand rupees. If a woman is doing a government job, is getting a pension, or is paying income tax, then she will not get this benefit. If there are three women in a family, then only all three will get this benefit," he added.

Highlighting the free bus services for women in the national capital, Kejriwal said, "We have done a lot of work for women till now. Bus travel was made free, CCTV cameras were installed, and inflation is the lowest in Delhi. Inflation in Delhi is three percent, compared to six percent in the country."

Hitting out at the opposition, the Delhi chief minister alleged that they (opposition) spent 11 lakh crore on their friends and are now saying that women will get spoiled with Rs 1000.

"People from the other party are opposing me a lot. They are saying that women will get spoiled. You spent 11 lakh crores on your friends, and they did not get spoiled. What more can women do? They will buy clothes, watch movies," he said.

He further urged the women of Delhi to encourage their fathers and brothers to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party.

"All women must go to vote. Tell the nearby women that they have to press the broom button. All mothers should urge their sons, and daughters should encourage their fathers and brothers to vote for AAP," Kejriwal said.

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi presented the 10th budget of CM Arvind Kejriwal government at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha earlier this week.

"A budget of Rs 2,714 crore has been proposed for these beneficiaries in the budget of 2024-25. Under the Rs. 2000 crore for 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' for the welfare and empowerment of women, every woman above 18 years of age will get an amount of Rs 1000 per month," the minister said.

A Budget outlay of Rs 6,216 crore for various schemes under the Social Welfare Department, Women and Child Development Department and SC/ST/OBC Welfare Department was also presented. Some of the key components are around 9.03 lakh beneficiaries of financial assistance schemes are receiving pensions ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 every month.(ANI)

