Srinagar, Mar 4 (PTI) A three-tier security ring has been thrown around the Bakshi Stadium here for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally later this week while drones and CCTVs are being used for increased surveillance across the city, officials said on Monday.

Modi will visit Srinagar on March 7. This will be his first visit to the Valley since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and his second to Jammu and Kashmir in two months. He had visited the Jammu region last month to inaugurate several development projects and had addressed a public rally.

A senior police official said, "A detailed meeting of the security agencies was held here the other day which was attended by top officials of police and paramilitary forces for finalising the security arrangements for the VVIP visit to Srinagar on Thursday."

The officers emphasised the need to maintain a balance between security needs and smooth conduct of the event. The officers on the ground were directed to ensure heightened vigilance, especially during the night, to eliminate any possibility of terrorist threats, he said.

They were also told to bolster intelligence gathering and minimise the risk of any untoward incidents by strengthening security at vulnerable points along the national highway, tunnels, minority pickets and other critical pockets, he added.

According to the official, checking of vehicles entering the city has been intensified and barricades have been erected to regulate the flow of traffic near the venue for the prime minister's rally.

Checking points have been set up at various places in the city.

Security forces have stepped up patrolling around the Bakshi Stadium. Drones and CCTV cameras are being used for increased surveillance in the city and around the stadium, the official said.

The BJP's Srinagar unit had said on Sunday that the Jammu and Kashmir administration has arranged local transport facilities in districts of the Valley to ensure "seamless" participation in the prime minister's rally.

The party is planning a grand welcome for Modi and the route that is expected to be taken by him to reach the rally venue is dotted with BJP flags.

