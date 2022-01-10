Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) A total of 10,698 precautionary or booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on the first day of the drive at Mumbai on Monday, the city civic body said.

The beneficiaries included health workers, frontline workers and the people of 60 years and above with comorbidities as per the directions of the Central and Maharashtra governments, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Out of the total 10,698 doses, 5,249 were administered to health workers, 1,823 to frontline workers and 3,626 to the citizens above 60 years with comorbidities, it said.

According to guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry, the gap between the date of administering the second dose of vaccine and the precaution dose would be nine months (39 weeks).

As per official data, a total of 1,84,55,069 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in Mumbai. Of the total doses, 83,17,154 are the second doses and 10, 698 are precautionary doses.

After seeing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases in the recent past, Mumbai on Monday reported 13,648 infections, around 30 per cent or 5,826 less than the previous day, and five fatalities.

Mumbai's tally of infections now stands at 9,28,220 and the death toll at 16,411, as per the BMC.

