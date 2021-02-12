Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) Two persons were arrested allegedly with two country-made pistols, six bullets and two magazines from Goregaon's Ram Mandir area, a Mumbai Crime Branch official said on Friday.

The arrests were carried out on Thursday evening by a team of Crime Branch's Unit XI, he added.

"The two country-made pistols, six bullets and two magazines have been brought from Uttar Pradesh," he said. PTI

