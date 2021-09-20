Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) Three boys were feared drowned in sea at Versova jetty here during the Ganesh idol immersion on Sunday night, while two others accompanying them were rescued, a fire brigade official said.

Also Read | Oppo A16 Smartphone To Be Available for Sale in India Tomorrow via Amazon at 12 PM IST.

"We received a call about the incident around 9 pm and reached the spot in half an hour, where we were told that five boys had ventured into the sea for immersing a Ganesh idol. But two of them were rescued by the people present there and some local residents before our team went there," he said.

Also Read | Realme C25Y Pre-Orders To Begin Tomorrow in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

The rescued boys were taken to the Cooper Hospital, the official said.

"However, three boys are still missing, and a search operation is on with the help of lifeguards and members of the Flood Rescued Team. LED lights and a ferry boat is being used for the operation," he said.

The help of Navy divers has been sought, the official said, adding that a fire engine, one boat, some lifeguards and other personnel are present at the spot.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)