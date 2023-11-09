Mumbai, Nov 9 (PTI) The number of monorail services on the Chembur-Wadala-Jacob Circle route in Mumbai will go up by 24 to touch 142 during weekdays after a rake was added to the fleet, the MMRDA said on Thursday.

In a series of social media messages, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority said this increase means a service will begin every 15 minutes against the the current 18 minutes on weekdays on the 19.74 kilometre corridor.

It will reduce wait time and increase convenience, the MMRDA said on X, formerly Twitter.

"We are dedicated to ensuring you have a seamless journey throughout your day," the planning authority added.

The country's first monorail system has been in service since February 2014, when the first phase of 8.26 kilometre was commissioned. The remaining stretch of 11.28 kilometre was thrown open to the public in March 2019.

