India News | Mumbai Airport Completes Runway Maintenance Ahead of Monsoon Season

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), operated by Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), has completed its annual runway maintenance programme, reinforcing operational readiness ahead of the monsoon season, the release stated.

Conducted over a six-hour window from 11:00 hours to 17:00 hours, the exercise covered a thorough inspection of Runway 09/27 (3448 metres) and Runway 14/32 (2871 metres), both of which are now restored and fully operational.

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Planned well in advance, the operation was supported by six months of stakeholder coordination, enabling airlines to realign flight schedules in advance.

For an airport handling over 950 air traffic movements (ATMs) daily, such preventive maintenance is critical. It ensures runway infrastructure consistently meets the highest safety and operational standards, strengthens drainage systems and safeguards operations during the high-intensity monsoon period.

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The scope of work included pavement maintenance, electrical checks across Airfield Ground Lighting systems and substations, rubber removal, surface markings and large-scale drain cleaning.

Technical teams also inspected runway intersections, over 3,000 runway lights and critical cable networks supporting lighting, information technology and navigational systems to ensure uninterrupted performance.

By combining planning with targeted maintenance, CSMIA continues to prioritise safety, operational reliability and resilience in one of the country's most demanding aviation environments. (ANI)

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