Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): A man was arrested for allegedly making a threat call to Mumbai Police regarding a 1993 blast-like explosion in the city, police said on Sunday.

The arrested person was identified as Nabi Yahya Khan alias KGN Lala who, according to the police, has a dozen cases against him and was also arrested once from Mumbai.

Also Read | PM SVANidhi Scheme: Street Vendors Loan Scheme Has PM Narendra Modi's Guarantee, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

According to the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad, the man called the control room of the Mumbai Police on Saturday in which he claimed that there would be a blast in Mumbai like in 1993.

"The caller had claimed that within two months, there would be a blast in Mahim, Bhindi Bazar, Nagpada, and Madanpura areas of Mumbai. Apart from this, incidents like riots and Nirbhaya (rape case) are going to happen in Mumbai for which people from other states have been called," the ATS said.

Also Read | Punjab: Civil Services Officers to Go on 5-Day Casual Leave in Protest Against Arrest of Narinder Singh Dhaliwal.

Following the threat call, the ATS initiated the investigation and detained Yahya Khan from Mumbai's Malad.

ATS handover the accused to Azad Maidan police Station and Azad maidan police registered the case. He was arrested by Azad Maidan police.

However, the police are yet to ascertain the cause of the threat call.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)