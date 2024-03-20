Mumbai, March 20: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday directed the Maharashtra government to appoint Bhushan Gagrani as the new Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The order further asked that Saurabh Rao and Kailash Shinde to be apponited as the civic chiefs of Thane and Navi Mumbai, respectively.

The Commission has further directed that the aforementioned three officers shall not hold any additional charge outside their respective Corporation, the order stated further. It is noteworthy that such an order was released ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country. New BMC Commissioner: IAS Officer Bhushan Gagrani Appointed As Next BMC Chief After Iqbal Singh Chahal's Removal.

Maharashtra will vote in five phases for 48 constituencies in the upcoming general elections. Vote counting will take place on June 4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 would be held in seven phases starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 contested seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 out of 23 seats.

Meanwhile, Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that the names of the candidates for Maha Vikas Aghadi will be announced in a day or two. EC Removes BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Other Senior Officials, Say Sources.

The Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (S Pawar) are yet to finalise the seat-sharing arrangement. MVA constituent Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar has made his displeasure public alleging that the UBT sena and NCP (S Pawar) are not hearing out the VBA and its demands. However, Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut is confident that the INDIA bloc will give a tough fight to the BJP-led NDA.

