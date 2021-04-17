Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) Police authorities in Mumbai on Saturday issued an order asking its personnel to take action against people caught spitting in public.

Officials said the order states that action will be taken under section 117 of Maharashtra Police Act.

The directive is the result of a High Court order of April 7 on a PIL filed by one Asmin Bandrawala, they added.

