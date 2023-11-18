Mumbai, November 18: A 32-year-old daily wager was arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a minor girl in the Andheri area of Mumbai, police said on Saturday. The accused was produced in a court on Thursday, which sent him to police custody for five days.

According to the Mumbai Police, the 32-year-old accused was arrested for blackmailing and raping a 13-year-old girl in Andheri area. Sharing details about the case, police said, "The accused used to live in the same area as the minor and worked as a daily wage labourer. He had clicked some pictures of the girl, on the pretext of which he used to blackmail and rape her." Mumbai Shocker: Youth Abducts Minor From Garba Venue, Rapes Her in Andheri; Held.

The accused had also threatened to kill the minor if she narrated the incident to anyone, added the police. However, a few days into the matter, the survivor narrated the ordeal to her mother after which the accused was booked at the Andheri police station. Mumbai Shocker: Man Rapes Woman Doctor, Extorts Money From Her in Gamdevi; Arrested.

The Andheri police have registered a case against the accused under sections 376, 376(2)(J), 354(A), 354(D), and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act. Further details into the matter are awaited.

