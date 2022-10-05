Mumbai, October 5: In a shocking incident, a minor was allegedly abducted from a Garba venue in Andheri on Sunday. Meanwhile, MIDC police arrested a 19-year-old youth for abducting and sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl, reported Hindustan Times.

As per the reports, the minor had gone to a Garba pandal near their house with her younger sister on Sunday. Her sister made a quick trip home and when she came back, the 11-year-old was nowhere to be seen. The younger sister then alerted her parents. Following this, the minor's parents search for her everywhere. However, they approached the police at around 5:30 pm on Sunday. Punjab Shocker: Two Youths Keep Minor Girl Hostage in Ludhiana, Gang-Rape Minor Multiple Times; Booked.

Acting swiftly on complaint, cops formed a team and started a probe. In the investigation, cops came to know that a local youth was frequently seen around the 11-year-old earlier. The police later questioned two of his roommates and got a lead that the suspect had a brother staying in Malad. After strict questioning, the brother revealed that the suspect had a friend staying in Mahim. Rajasthan Shocker: Eight Youths Gang-Rape Minor in Alwar; Film Act and Make Video Viral.

When the cops conducted a raid, they found the accused and the girl together in the house. The boy confessed that he had convinced the victim to come with him and had sexually assaulted her, cops said. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act.

