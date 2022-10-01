Mumbai, Oct 1: A dehydrated jungle nightjar bird showing signs of "capture myopathy", a condition of marked morbidity and mortality due to inflicted stress and physical exertion, was rescued from a residential complex in Andheri West in Mumbai, a forest official said on Saturday.

The bird was rescued from the staircase of a residential building after volunteers of NGO Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare got a distress call, said Pawan Sharma, founder president of RAWW and honorary wildlife warden of the Maharashtra forest department.

It may have arrived there while chasing prey and may have not been able to find a way out, he said. "The bird was dehydrated and showing symptoms of capture myopathy," said Dr Priti Sathe, who medically examined the bird.

It was released into the wild in association with forest department officials after being declared medically fit.

Nightjars are birds active during twilight and mainly feed on mosquitoes, flies, beetles, crickets as well as larvae and eggs. Nightjars are seen in wooded areas of Aarey Colony, Borivali National Park, Thane Creek and Flamingo Sanctuary.

