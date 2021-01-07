Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) The Central Railway on Thursday announced that the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) -Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani superfast special train will speed up and have an additional halt at Gwalior from January 9 onwards.

As per an official release, Rajdhani superfast special train will leave Mumbai's CSMT at 4 pm every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and reach Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin at 9.55 am the next day.

Similarly, the train will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 4.55 pm every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday and reach at CSMT at 11.15 am the next day, it was stated.

The Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said the train will save 55 minutes during journey from CSMT to Hazrat Nizamuddin and 35 minutes during the journey from Hazrat Nizamuddin to CSMT.

The superfast special train will also have an additional halt at Gwalior, it was stated.

"From January 9, passengers travelling by Rajdhani Superfast special between Mumbai and Delhi will reach their destination faster than before, with revised timings and an additional halt at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh," Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

The Central Railway also stated that only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains.

Passengers are advised to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during the journey, the release stated.

