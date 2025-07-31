Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Encounter specialist Daya Nayak has been promoted to the post of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Mumbai just two days before his retirement on Thursday.

He had been serving as a police inspector in charge of Crime Branch 9.

The encounter specialist shared a post on his X account, stating that wearing the ACP uniform for the first time is a proud moment for him.

The post read, "Wearing the ACP uniform for the first time--just a day before hanging it up for good. After a lifetime in service, this moment carries a deep, quiet pride. It may have come at the very end, but it feels like a full-circle blessing--an honour that marks not just a promotion, but a lifetime of duty, discipline, and dedication."

Nayak also expressed in the post about the gratefulness he felt at every step of this journey and the privilege he felt serving his state and country.

"Grateful for every step of the journey, and for the privilege of serving my state and country. Jai Hind Jai Maharashtra," the post read. (ANI)

