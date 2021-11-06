Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) A fire broke out in a 15-storey residential building in suburban Kandivali (West) here on Saturday evening, a civic official said, adding that no casualty has been reported.

Also Read | Diwali 2021: Kolkata Police Seize 208 Kg Explosives, Arrest 210 People For Bursting Firecrackers.

The fire started in a flat on the 14th floor of `Hawsa Heritage' on Mathuradas Road around 8:30 pm, he said.

Also Read | Baby With A Tail: Brazilian Baby Born With a 'True Human Tail' With Ball Shaped Mass At The End.

"Police, four firefighting vehicles and fire brigade personnel rushed to the site and started rescue and dousing operations. So far, no casualty has been reported and the cause of the fire is being probed," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)