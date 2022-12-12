Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): A fire broke out at Rajlaxmi Industries in the Malad area of Mumbai on Sunday late evening, informed Mumbai Fire Department.

As many as six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

According to the Mumbai Fire Department, so far no casualties have been reported.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

