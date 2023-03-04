Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) The Mumbai police on Saturday arrested five persons who allegedly operated a job racket and duped a man of more than Rs 11 lakh, an official said.

The police's cyber crime unit apprehended the accused from different parts of Pune and Amravati districts of Maharashtra, he said.

According to the police, the accused had uploaded his resume on a job portal in December last year, and using his details, the accused contacted him and asked him to subscribe to a few YouTube channels to earn some money.

The accused also sent the complainant two links on his Telegraph account, claiming that his money will be doubled if he registered himself on the same, the official said.

Once the victim registered himself, the accused deposited some money into his account. He then received a certificate with the Mumbai police's logo, which stated that his account was fake and has been frozen, he said.

The complainant was told that he would not be able to withdraw money from his account unless he pays some amount to the accused, the official said.

The victim was duped of Rs 11.43 lakh in various transactions till January 3, following which he approached the police last month, he said.

The police have seized mobile phones, debit cards, cheque books from the accused, the official said.

A case under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act has been registered in this regard, he added.

