Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) Five persons have been arrested for allegedly breaking into the house of a senior citizen and decamping with valuables worth over Rs 11 lakh in the western suburb of Malad here, police said on Thursday.

The police on Wednesday nabbed the accused Naushad Khan (31), Saddam Khan (34), Ronnie Altaf (35), Abdul Pathan (40) and Guddu Soni (35), an official said.

The accused had allegedly broken into the apartment of the 60-year-old complainant while he was away and decamped with jewellery and electronic goods, he said.

The victim lodged a complaint with the police, following which special teams were formed and the men were apprehended from Mumbai and adjoining areas, the official said.

Valuables worth more than Rs 11 lakh were recovered from the accused, who have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC, he added.

