Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Saturday stated that he will present himself at the Santacruz police station on February 20 in response to the summons issued against him.

An FIR was registered against the BJP leader last year under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms.

"Tomorrow, Sunday, 20 February at 11.30 am, I will present myself at Santa Cruz Police Station in response to their Summons, issued against me for 'Inspection of BENAMI properties of Chhagan Bhujbal at Santacruz," Somaiya wrote on Twitter today. He also tweeted a copy of the summons along with the post. (ANI)

