Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): A man in Mumbai has been arrested allegedly for killing his younger brother by stabbing him almost eight times in his chest over a property dispute among the two, informed the local police.

"We have arrested Vijaykant Salvi (61) in connection with the murder case of Uttam Salvi (57). The two brothers have been fighting over the property for some time now. As usual, a dispute between the two again started on Thursday. Their fight became intense and Vijayakant stabbed Uttam to death," said a police official.

The case has been registered under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code in Vikhroli Police Station.

Meanwhile, the wife of the deceased is also injured and undergoing treatment as she got hurt while she tried to stop the fight between the two brothers.

"The wife of the deceased, who tried to stop the fight also got injured. Accused Vijayakant Salvi attacked his brother eight times with a knife on his stomach and chest,' said the police official.

"The two brothers have been fighting over the property for the last two years, right after their mother died," the police official added. (ANI)

