Mumbai, Mar 8 (PTI) Heroin worth Rs 53 crore has been recovered from a passenger at the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport here, an official from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said on Wednesday.

DRI had received intelligence about drugs being smuggled by a traveller coming from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa to Mumbai, said the official.

Officials intercepted the passenger on his arrival and a thorough search of his baggage led to the recovery of 7.6 kg of an “off-white” powder concealed in false cavities, he said.

Later, tests confirmed that the powder was heroin, a banned drug.

The seized narcotic substance is worth nearly Rs 53 crore, the official said, adding that the man has been remanded in judicial custody till Friday.

