Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI): Mumbai Police has arrested two people in connection with a probe into a call made to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office in which the caller allegedly impersonated the voice of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar to recommend the transfer of some bureaucrats.

"One man was detained from Pune for placing a call to the ministry by impersonating NCP chief Sharad Pawar and demanding transfer of some officials. The matter is being investigated by Anti Extortion Cell," Mumbai Police said on Thursday.

Also Read | Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 Will Be Launched From 10 Iconic Sites Tomorrow as Part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Police said that the senior official who had received the call got suspicious and upon inquiry at Sharad Pawar's residence it was found that the NCP chief was not present at his Silver Oak residence and had made no call from there.

A case was registered against the unknown persons at Gavdevi police station in Mumbai.During an investigation, the Anti Extortion Cell arrested two persons from Pune and are interrogating them, officials said. (ANI)

Also Read | TS LAWCET 2021: Admit Cards Released Online, Candidates Can Download Hall Tickets at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)