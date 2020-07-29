Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Bihar Police inspector Kaisar Alam, who is probing the FIR registered by Sushant Singh Rajput's father in the late actor's suicide case, on Wednesday said that the Mumbai Police is extending their assistance in the investigation.

"KK Singh had filed a case at Rajiv Nagar police station. We are here to investigate that case. We have asked for Mumbai Police's help. It is under process. They are helping us. We are investigating the case," Alam told reporters here.

Refusing to share any details of the investigation under progress, the inspector said that police from different states are supposed to help each other as per the Code of Criminal Procedure and added that same was being done.

Earlier, Patna Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari had said that all those named by Rajput's father Krishna Kishor Singh, in connection with his death, have been booked and investigations in the matter have begun.

An FIR had been registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna under various sections including abetment of suicide on the complaint of Rajput's father.

A four-member team was sent to Mumbai following the registration of FIR.

In his complaint, KK Singh alleged that Rhea Chakraborty and her relatives "committed fraud" and "pressurised the actor for financial gains". He also alleged that Chakraborty "got in touch with the actor with a motive to establish herself in the film industry using his contacts and she and her relatives started interfering in his [Rajput] affairs". (ANI)

