New Delhi, July 29: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited applications for the apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can visit ONGC's official website- ongcindia.com to apply for the position. The application process will conclude on August 17, 2020. The recruitment drive is to full up 4,182 posts. AAI Recruitment 2020 Notification Released for Junior Assistant Posts Through GATE 2019: Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Application Fee and Important Dates.

The results of the selected apprentices will be out on August 24, 2020, at the official website. To check eligibility CLICK HERE. The minimum age should be 18 years while the maximum should be 24 years. There is an upper age relaxation by five years for SC/ST candidates and three years for OBC candidates. The candidates belonging to PwBD categories shall be given age relaxation for up to 10 years. SBI CBO Recruitment 2020 Notification Released Online at sbi.co.in: Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Application Fee and Important Dates.

ONGC Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

Opening date of application: July 29, 2020

Closing date of application: August 17, 2020

Date of Result/Selection: August 24, 2020

According to ONGC, "selections for engagement of Apprentices would be based on the basis of marks obtained and Merit drawn. In case of a similar number in merit, a person with higher age would be considered. No canvassing or influencing would be acceptable at any time and may render for non-consideration." The duration of the apprenticeship will be 12 months, wherein the training period is six months.

