Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): An investigation launched by the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police has uncovered irregularities in certain redevelopment projects, with certain Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of 9 properties being "executed unilaterally," and some were signed by unauthorised individuals, officials said on Tuesday.

The EOW had launched a special investigation on March 20 2024 in connection with irregularities in redevelopment projects. A preliminary inquiry was initiated under Case No. 48/2024 by the Economic Offences Wing regarding this issue.

"During the investigation, it was found that MOUs for a total of 9 properties were executed unilaterally. Some MOUs were signed by unauthorized individuals, and even when contractors had signed, the terms were highly one-sided," read a statement from the Mumbai Police.

The police named former Assistant Engineers and degree-holding officers from the municipal water pipeline department, as well as officers of the corporation and representatives from contractor companies as being involved in the case.

"The financial co-director of a Company was also implicated. This points to a fraud involving approximately Rs 565.48 crores within the Mumbai Municipal Corporation," the police's statement read.

According to the police, there were complaints from property owners regarding the MoUs and subsequently offenses under IPC Sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120 (B) were registered against individuals who executed or were complicit in these unilateral MOUs.

Mumbai police said that according to a preliminary investigation, 'collusion' by multiple officials, including by internal officers, contractors, along with allegations of fraud and forgery of documents.

"The preliminary investigation revealed; Collusion by internal officers, Collusion with contractors, Fraud, and Forgery of documents. It was also found that municipal officers were involved in collusion with these companies, leading to a criminal case being registered under the mentioned IPC sections," read the official statement.

The police had registered a case on April 6, 2024 at Azad Maidan Police Station, naming municipal officers, contractor companies, and directors of various Companies, under CR No. 74/2024, IPC Sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120 (B). The investigation into the matter is ongoing. (ANI)

