Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 13 (ANI): Mumbai Police registered an FIR against an unidentified person over a fake bomb threat email received by the Bombay High Court on Friday.

The police have registered an FIR at Azad Maidan Police Station under section 353(1), 353(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which aims to address acts of public mischief by criminalising the publication of false information or alarming news through electronic means, or intends to create feelings of ill-will between different groups, or pushes soldiers of the Army, Navy, or Air Force to disregard their duty.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Unveil INR 8,500 Crore Projects in Manipur Today; Meet Violence-Hit People, Address Public Meetings.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court received a bomb threat on Friday. Following the threat, lawyers and other staff members vacated the court premises.

Reacting to this, Advocate Mangala Waghe told ANI, "Bombay High Court received a bomb threat today. So, the court has been vacated. Police are investigating it."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Bairabi-Sairang Railway Line; Flag Off 3 New Trains in Mizoram (Watch Video).

According to the authorities, an investigation was initiated over this matter.

On September 12, the Delhi High Court received an email threat warning of a bomb in and around the court premises, which led to panic and disruption of the court proceedings.

Hence, due to the threat, all benches of the High Court, lawyers, litigants and staff were evacuated from the premises. Later. the security forces, including Delhi Police and bomb disposal squads, swiftly cordoned off the area.

However, following the inspection of the court premises, New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Devesh Kumar Mahla claimed that the bomb threat seems to be a hoax till now.

Currently, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR over this matter today, and the Police have initiated an investigation into this matter and are looking into the source of the email. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)