Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): Ghatkopar Unit of Mumbai Police Anti Narcotics Cell has arrested a drug peddler in the Mahul area and seized 120 grams of MD drug worth Rs 18 lakhs.

According to Datta Nalawade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Anti Narcotics Cell, a case has been registered against the peddler under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985.

The accused presented in the Mumbai court on Monday where the court has sent him to police custody for three days, Nalawade said.

The DCP informed that "the accused appeared in a suspicious condition near Jijamata Nagar, Mahul, Bus Depot, Ghatkopar. During the investigation, 120 grams of MD drugs were recovered from a bag present near him." (ANI)

