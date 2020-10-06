Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,17,090 with the addition of 1,625 new cases, while 47 fresh deaths took the toll to 9,199 on Tuesday, the city civic body said.

This was the second consecutive day that the city has reported less than 2,000 COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, the financial capital had registered 1,813 new coronavirus cases after reporting over 2,100 infections for five consecutive days between September 30 and October 4.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients increased to 1,81,485 with 1,966 more patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to the civic body, Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate is 83 per cent and presently the city has 23,976 active cases.

The civic body has done 11.89 lakh COVID-19 tests so far.

According to the BMC, the city has an average growth rate of 1.04 per cent, while the average doubling rate for COVID-19 cases is 67 days.

A BMC official said the number of sealed buildings in the city has jumped to 10,106 from 9,215 on Monday, while 663 containment zones are in existence in slums and 'chawls' (old style tenements).

The civic body seals a building or declares containment zone on finding one or more COVID-19 patients there.

