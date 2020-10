Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI): As many as 1,620 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths were reported from Mumbai in the last 24 hours, the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai said on Monday.

With this, the total number of cases in the city now stands at 2,31,070, including 22,693 active cases and 1,95,773 discharges.

Also Read | Bikini-clad Taapsee Pannu, Sister Shagun and Boyfriend Mathias Dance to Yashraj Mukhate’s Biggini Shoot Mix (Watch Video).

So far, 9466 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has 2,21,637 active cases, 12,66,240 recoveries. As many as 40,349 deaths have been reported in the state. (ANI)

Also Read | Gujarat Bypolls 2020: Congress Announces List of Five Candidates For By-Elections to Be Held on November 3.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)