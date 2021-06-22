Mumbai, Jun 22 (PTI) Mumbai reported 570 new coronavirus infections and 10 fatalities on Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With this, the tally of cases rose to 7,22,461 and death toll increased to 15,315, it said.

On Monday, the financial capital of the country had recorded 521 new cases and seven deaths.

There are 14,453 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

With 742 patients discharged from hospitals during the day, the total of recovered patients rose to 6,90,417.

So far 68,73,621 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the city including 32,307 in the last 24 hours.

The rate of recovery in the city is 95 per cent, while the average growth rate of cases between June 15 and June 21 was 0.9 per cent.

The period during which the caseload doubled was 722 days, as per the BMC update.

Mumbai currently has 11 containment zones in slums and chawls besides 86 sealed buildings.

The city had reported its highest 11,163 COVID-19 cases on April 4 while the highest 90 deaths were recorded on May 1, during the second wave.

