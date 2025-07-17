Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Mumbai's Regional Transport Office (RTO) launched a joint crackdown through 20 units across different parts of Mumbai and seized around 78 bike taxis.

The transport office has also taken action against 123 vehicles in Mumbai, Thane, Vasai, Vashi, and Panvel.

"Against this backdrop, special teams of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Mumbai launched a joint crackdown through 20 units across Mumbai, Thane, Vasai, Vashi, and Panvel. During the operation, action was taken against a total of 123 vehicles engaged in illegal transport activities, out of which 78 bike taxis were seized," RTO said in an official statement.

"Additionally, criminal cases have been registered against the concerned drivers under the Motor Vehicles Act, and further legal proceedings are underway against the operators of these unauthorised apps as well," it added.

The Transport Department has earlier received several complaints of some passengers travelling using unauthorised bike taxi services.

In response, an immediate investigation was initiated. The inquiry revealed that certain unregistered apps and illegal bike taxi operators have been carrying out passenger transport without obtaining any permission from the government. This not only results in revenue loss for the state but also poses a serious threat to passenger safety.

Notably, as per Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, it is mandatory to obtain a valid permit to operate any passenger transport service. However, it has been found that some app-based companies and drivers are blatantly violating these rules and engaging in illegal transportation activities. (ANI)

