New Delhi, July 17: On July 17, several stocks are expected to remain in focus amid corporate announcements and sectoral developments. Traders and investors looking for stocks to buy or sell today should keep an eye on names like JSW Energy (NSE: JSWEnergy) Jio Financial (NSE: JioFin) , Kotak Mahindra Bank (NSE: KotakBank). These companies have made key disclosures that could impact their stock movement in Thursday’s session.

The Nifty continues to face resistance at the crucial level of 25,260, which is the 38.20 per cent Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 25,669, indicating indecision among investors at the higher level. On the daily chart, the index has been sustaining above the 50-day moving average (50DMA), signifying a positive short-term trend. As we enter a new day, here are the stocks to buy or sell on Thursday, July 17.

JSW Energy (NSE: JSWEnergy) : A potential stock to watch, as it announced that its step-down subsidiary, Energizent Power Pvt Ltd, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement with NHPC Ltd for a 300 MW ISTS-connected solar-wind hybrid project. The development aligns with the company’s long-term renewable energy growth strategy.

Tejas Networks (NSE: TejasNet) : The telecom equipment firm may attract buying interest after announcing a partnership with Rakuten Symphony to drive global 5G expansion. The collaboration aims to deliver open, interoperable 5G solutions globally, which may boost the company’s international presence and future revenue.

Om Infra (NSE: OMInfraL): Shares may react positively after the company secured a INR 199 crore turnkey contract for hydro-mechanical works for the 2880 MW Dibang Project, India’s largest hydroelectric power generation project, awarded by NHPC in Arunachal Pradesh.

Jio Financial (NSE: JioFin) : The company disclosed it has subscribed to 19 crore equity shares of Jio Payments Bank worth INR 190 crore. The move strengthens its presence in the digital banking space and may influence market sentiment.

Kotak Mahindra Bank (NSE: Kotak Bank): This private lender is likely to see positive traction after MSCI ESG Ratings upgraded its rating from A to AA, reflecting stronger sustainability and governance practices.

These developments could drive action in Thursday’s trade, making the mentioned stocks worth watching.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

