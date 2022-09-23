Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) Mumbai reported 106 COVID-19 cases on Friday, which took the tally in the city to 11,49,551, a civic official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,728, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

The addition to the tally breached the 100-mark a day after the metropolis saw 98 cases, he pointed out. Of the 106 cases, only 15 are symptomatic, he said.

The recovery count rose by 159 and reached 11,29,071, leaving the city with an active caseload of 752.

He said the overall number of coronavirus tests conducted in the city was 1,82,62,566, including 7,882 in the last 24 hours, up from 7,266 in the preceding 24-hour period.

BMC data showed the recovery rate was 98.2 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between September 16 and 22 was 0.010 per cent.

The caseload doubling time was 7,099 days, as per official data.

