Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) Mumbai on Sunday reported 44 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally here to 10,57,263, while the death toll remained unchanged for the seventh consecutive day at 16,692, an official said.

So far, 10,37,342 people have been discharged post recovery, including 46 during the day, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 345, he added.

With 13,911 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests went up to 1,63,87,441, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed.

It also revealed that the recovery rate was 98 per cent and the caseload doubling time stood at 13,788 days.

