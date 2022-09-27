Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 85 new coronavirus cases that raised the tally of infections to 11,49,917, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The toll remained unchanged at 19,730, while the count of recoveries rose to 11,29,505 after 120 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

With a recovery rate of 98.2 per cent, the city is now left with 682 active cases, the official said.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, as many as 5,361 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 1,82,86,122.

Of the latest cases, only four patients were symptomatic, it stated.

The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city was 0.09 per cent for the period between September 20 and September 26, while the doubling rate was 7,860 days, the bulletin said.

