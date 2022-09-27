As per a video recording of their meeting seen by People, Carmack-Altwies shared, "We are within weeks, if not days, of receiving the final report from the sheriff's office."
Carmack-Altwies further said that, while awaiting the final report, "it's become apparent that we will be potentially charging between one and four people with criminal charges, and each of those charges will probably include some variation of our homicide statute."
In a letter to the New Mexico Board of Finance, obtained and published by Deadline, the district attorney's office stated, "One of the possible defendants is well-known movie actor Alec Baldwin," adding that the case "could require up to 4 separate jury trials." Alec Baldwin Pens Emotional Note Post Rust Shooting Incident, Says ‘My Family Has Kept Me Alive’.
"The DA has made clear that she has not received the sheriff's report or made any decisions about who, if anyone, might be charged in this case," the statement continued.
"And during my communications with the DA's office just a few weeks ago, after the August 30 funding request was submitted, I was told that it would be premature to discuss the case because they had not yet reviewed the file or deliberated about their charging decision," the statement.
