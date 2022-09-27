The request for funding was to continue the investigation into the tragedy that took place on October 21 - when Baldwin, 64, was holding the gun that discharged and killed 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Baldwin has maintained that he did not pull the trigger.

As per a video recording of their meeting seen by People, Carmack-Altwies shared, "We are within weeks, if not days, of receiving the final report from the sheriff's office."

Carmack-Altwies further said that, while awaiting the final report, "it's become apparent that we will be potentially charging between one and four people with criminal charges, and each of those charges will probably include some variation of our homicide statute."

In a letter to the New Mexico Board of Finance, obtained and published by Deadline, the district attorney's office stated, "One of the possible defendants is well-known movie actor Alec Baldwin," adding that the case "could require up to 4 separate jury trials." Alec Baldwin Pens Emotional Note Post Rust Shooting Incident, Says ‘My Family Has Kept Me Alive’.