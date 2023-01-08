Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) Mumbai on Sunday reported four COVID-19 cases, which took the tally here to 11,55,157, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,746, a civic official said.

Also Read | Joshimath Land Subsidence: Relief, Rescue Operations Intensified; PMO Reviews Situation.

On Saturday, the addition to the tally was two, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out.

Also Read | Jallikattu 2023 Season Begins in Tamil Nadu, 74 Injured in Pudukottai After Trying to Tame Bulls.

All four cases recorded during the day were symptomatic, he added.

Four recoveries left the metropolis with 29 active cases, the official said.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate was 98.3 per cent and the caseload doubling time stood at 2,37,330 days.

So far, 1,86,53,642 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city, including 2,275 in the last 24 hours, as per civic data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)