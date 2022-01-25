Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): A 36-year-old constable of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) allegedly shot himself dead Tuesday morning at a school in Mumbai's Dongri where SRPF contingent has been put up, said police.

The constable has been identified as Pushkar Shinde, shot himself at 9.50 am.

Shinde has been on duty at the main gate of Mantralaya since January 6, 2022, when the incident happened in the limits of Dongri police station.

According to the police, Shinde was immediately taken to JJ Hospital where he died during treatment.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

