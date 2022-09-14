Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday announced 227 free healthcare centres for the people of Mumbai under the 'Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray' dispensary from 2nd October.

According to officials, as many as 139 medical tests will be conducted free of charge at these centres and these centres will be run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"50 healthcare centres would be launched in the first phase. Approximately 139 medical tests will be done for free of charge through these healthcare centres," the official said.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting in this connection at the Sahyadri guest house on Tuesday "The number of mobile medical units should be increased in the slum areas for the healthcare services of the citizens. In addition to this, mobile vans should also be started for Mammography," CM Shinde instructed.

"At present, the work of these clinics has been completed at 50 places. 227 clinics will be set up in the eastern and western suburbs of the city and 34 of 227 clinics, will be polyclinics. The services of specialists will be available through these polyclinics. The clinic will be operated in two formats- porta cabin and concrete cabin," an official statement read.

There will be one clinic per 25-30,000 people. The timing of this clinic will be as per the convenience of patients in two sessions from 7 am to 2 am and 3 pm to 10 pm.

"The clinic will have an MBBS doctor, a nurse, a pharmacist, and multi-purpose workers. Patients are being registered through information and technology," the BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal informed. (ANI)

