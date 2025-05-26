Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday criticised the BJP-led administration of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for failing to address waterlogging in the city, as several areas came to a standstill following heavy rainfall.

Taking to social media platform X, Thackeray wrote, "The absolute apathy of the BJP government that controls the BMC for the past 3 years has led to Mumbai come to a standstill today."

Also Read | UFO Crashed in Colombia? 'Mysterious' Floating Sphere, Found in Buga With No Welds or Seams, Baffles Scientists, Sparks Alien Invasion Debate (Watch Videos).

He pointed out that waterlogging was reported in locations that previously remained unaffected, including Hindmata, which he said had been made waterlogging-free during the 2021-22 period. "The Hind Mata which was made water logging free by us in 2021/22, is now water logged again today only and only because the @mybmc did not initiate the process of pumping out water on time," he stated.

Citing recent incidents, Thackeray added, "Last week it was Andheri Subway and Saki Naka. Today, it is many many more areas that we see suffering the BJP's terrible governance."

Also Read | AI Adoption Growth: Indian HR Leaders Expect Adoption of Agentic AI To Grow by 383% by 2027, Will Reduce Human Oversight Due to Autonomous Task Execution, Says Report.

He alleged neglect by the BMC, questioning, "Why does the BJP hate Mumbai so much that it has left Mumbai grappling with roads half dug up, nallahs not cleaned and water logged in more places than before?"

His remarks came on a day when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced the further advance of the southwest monsoon.

According to IMD, the monsoon has progressed into more parts of the central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra (including Mumbai), Karnataka (including Bengaluru), remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, and parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It has also moved into more regions of the west-central and north Bay of Bengal, as well as remaining parts of Mizoram and the entire northeastern region including Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and some parts of Assam and Meghalaya.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1926897856192848033

Heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai on Monday, coinciding with the advance of the monsoon, IMD added.

According to IMD data, from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM IST on May 26, Mumbai recorded significant rainfall with Colaba receiving 105.2 mm, Bandra 68.5 mm, Santacruz 55.0 mm, Juhu Airport 63.5 mm, Sion 53.5 mm, Tata Power Chembur 38.5 mm, Vikhroli 37.5 mm, and Mahalaxmi 33.5 mm of rain.

The heavy rains and resulting waterlogging highlight ongoing infrastructure challenges in Mumbai amid the advancing monsoon season. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)