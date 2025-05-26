Colombia, May 26: A mysterious metallic sphere found in Colombia's Buga has ignited widespread speculation over its possible extraterrestrial origin, with scientists offering contrasting views on its nature. The object was reportedly seen flying over the town on March 2 before landing. The video of the mysterious blob flying over Colombia has gone viral on social media.

The sphere, now under examination, reportedly features a unique three-layered structure and, according to researcher Jose Luis Velazquez, bears no visible welds or joints, a characteristic typically associated with non-human manufacture. Velazquez believes these unusual features support the theory that the object might be of alien origin. Alien Invasion or Human Hoax? 'Mysterious UFO Sphere' Found in Colombia Sparks Debate Over Possible Extraterrestrial Origins.

UFO Crashed in Colombia?

🇨🇴 ALIEN BALL DROPS INTO COLOMBIA AND NO ONE KNOWS WHAT IT IS A weird metal sphere just fell from the sky in Buga, Colombia, and scientists are officially confused. It’s made of three dense layers, has a chip-like core, and 18 tiny micro-spheres inside—no welds, no seams, and… pic.twitter.com/6pbIzRaSCj — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 7, 2025

Mysterious Sphere Found in Colombia Baffles Scientists

Radiologist Jose Luis Velazquez shared his preliminary assessment of the sphere found in Buga, Colombia and expressed surprise at the results. He also thanked @jaimemaussan1 for allowing him to study the sphere. pic.twitter.com/2bUOZ6QaBM — Gonzalo Chavez (@gchavez101) May 6, 2025

However, the scientific community has expressed scepticism. Julia Mossbridge, physicist and founder of The Institute for Love and Time (TILT), expressed doubts about any extraterrestrial link. Speaking to Fox News Digital, Mossbridge described the sphere as likely “a really cool art project” and warned against premature conclusions.

“This discovery, whether alien or not, is a reminder of our limited understanding of the world,” Mossbridge said. She added that unexplained sightings, or UAPs (unidentified anomalous phenomena), have been reported for decades, with even the US government acknowledging the existence of unknown aerial objects. UFO Sighting or Alien Activity? Florida-Bound Surjet Flight Crew Witnesses Claims Close Encounter With ‘Unknown Glowing Objects’ Over the Bahamas.

Mossbridge praised scientific efforts outside government channels, citing the work of the Galileo Project, UAP Disclosure Fund, and the Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies, all of which aim to rigorously investigate unexplained phenomena. She urged that any claims about the sphere’s origin should await scientific material analysis. “If it’s clearly not man-made, experts will determine that. Until then, we need to remain curious but skeptical,” she said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2025 01:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).