Mumbai, Jul 9 (PTI) The tally of coronavirus positive patients in Mumbai rose to 88,795 on Thursday with the single-day spike of 1,282 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As the virus claimed 68 more lives in the metropolis, its fatality count grew to 5,129, it said.

The civic body said that the number of recovered patients in the city increased to 59,751 with 591 persons getting discharged from hospitals in the past 24-hours.

With this, the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the city district improved to 67 per cent, the BMC said in a release.

The city has 23,915 active COVID-19 cases, it said.

