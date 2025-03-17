Chandigarh, Mar 17 (PTI) Punjab Police has fixed the tenure limitation for MHCs, commonly known as 'Munshi', at any single police station or unit to a maximum of two years, a top police officer said on Monday.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said it is an administrative move aimed at improving policing efficiency and ensuring accountability as per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The order, issued by Yadav, on Monday, reads, "In order to ensure accountability, improve policing efficiency and enhance professional development across the force, it is hereby ordered that the tenure of MHCs assigned to a specific police station or unit shall not exceed a period of two years at one location."

The order also mandated that upon completion of the two-year tenure, the officer shall be transferred to a different station or unit.

This order is to be implemented immediately and strictly adhered to, with any non-compliance subject to disciplinary action, it further reads.

DGP Yadav emphasised that the move is purely administrative and is designed to ensure a dynamic and responsive policing system.

